Purdue vs Ohio State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) on January 21, 2025 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (81.2%)

Before making an informed wager on Purdue-Ohio State outing (in which Purdue is a 10.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 141.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Purdue vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has compiled an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Ohio State covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Boilermakers have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (66.7%). They have covered six times in nine games when playing at home and four times in six games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes have performed better at home (7-4-0) than away (1-3-0).

Purdue has covered the spread seven times in eight conference games.

Ohio State has posted two Big Ten wins against the spread this season.

Purdue vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -529 or better.

Ohio State has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Ohio State has gone 2-4 in those games.

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue's +186 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.2 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, is 68th in the country putting up 17.9 points per game.

Ohio State puts up 80.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (185th in college basketball). It has a +157 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Bruce Thornton is 92nd in college basketball with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 300th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.2 per contest.

Kaufman-Renn averages 6.5 rebounds per game (ranking 239th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes average 31.8 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball) while conceding 30.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Devin Royal paces the Buckeyes with 7.4 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball).

Purdue records 103.7 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball), while allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

The Buckeyes record 101.1 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball), while allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions (141st in college basketball).

