Purdue vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24

Big Ten action on Friday will see the the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) host the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (61.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Purdue (-3.5) versus Michigan on Friday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Purdue vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan is 10-7-0 ATS this season.

The Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread in home games (6-4-0) than they do on the road (4-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wolverines have a lower winning percentage at home (.625, 5-3-0 record) than on the road (.750, 3-1-0).

Purdue's record against the spread in conference games is 7-2-0.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Michigan is 3-3-0 this year.

Purdue vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

This season, the Boilermakers have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 or shorter on the moneyline.

Michigan has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Wolverines have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. It is putting up 76.9 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball and is giving up 67.7 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball.

Trey Kaufman-Renn paces Purdue, recording 18.3 points per game (59th in the country).

Michigan has a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. It is putting up 84.6 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and is giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 115th in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin's 16.4 points per game leads Michigan and ranks 145th in the country.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 30.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 303rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.0 per outing.

Kaufman-Renn tops the Boilermakers with 6.5 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball play).

The Wolverines record 35.8 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) while conceding 27.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.9 boards per game.

Danny Wolf is ninth in college basketball with 10.2 rebounds per game, leading the Wolverines.

Purdue's 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 159th in college basketball.

The Wolverines' 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 85.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

