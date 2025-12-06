Purdue vs Iowa State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Purdue Boilermakers (8-0) take an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (8-0), winners of eight straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (68%)

Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite against Iowa State on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 150.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Iowa State has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Boilermakers played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (9-8-0).

Purdue vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been named as the moneyline favorite four times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -230 or better.

Iowa State has not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Cyclones have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue scored 77.3 points per game and gave up 70.4 last year, ranking them 82nd in the nation offensively and 126th on defense.

Last season, Purdue was 300th in college basketball in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 28th in rebounds conceded (28.2).

Last season Purdue was ranked 42nd in the nation in assists with 15.9 per game.

At 9.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.3 turnovers forced last season, Purdue was 62nd and 176th in college basketball, respectively.

On offense, Iowa State scored 80.3 points per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 68.3 points per contest on defense (61st-ranked).

Iowa State ranked 142nd in the country with 32.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st with 28.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Iowa State put up 15.0 assists per game, which ranked them 77th in the country.

Iowa State committed 11.6 turnovers per game last season (232nd-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.4 turnovers per game (13th-best).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!