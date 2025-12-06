Michigan State vs Duke College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Two hot teams hit the court when the Michigan State Spartans (8-0) host the Duke Blue Devils (9-0) on December 6, 2025. The Spartans will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Blue Devils, who have won nine straight.

Michigan State vs. Duke Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Duke Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (61.6%)

To help you make an informed wager on Michigan State-Duke matchup (in which Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 138.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Michigan State vs. Duke: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Duke has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread last year, the Spartans fared worse when played at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in nine road games.

Against the spread last year, the Blue Devils had better results on the road (9-2-0) than at home (11-6-0).

Michigan State vs. Duke: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Spartans have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -111 or better.

Duke is playing as the moneyline underdog in its first game this season.

The Blue Devils have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Duke Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game with a +146 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.6 points per game (166th in college basketball) and gives up 60.4 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Jaxon Kohler is 367th in college basketball with a team-high 14.3 points per game.

Duke's +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 89.1 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer's team-leading 23.6 points per game rank him second in the nation.

The Spartans grab 38.3 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 25 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 13.3 boards per game.

Kohler tops the Spartans with 9.9 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball action).

The Blue Devils are 23rd in the nation at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Boozer averages 9.3 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) to lead the Blue Devils.

Michigan State ranks 92nd in college basketball by averaging 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 10th in college basketball, allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Blue Devils' 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in college basketball, and the 74.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

