Purdue vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Illinois Fighting Illini (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Purdue Boilermakers (17-2, 7-1 Big Ten) on January 24, 2026 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (71.6%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Purdue-Illinois spread (Purdue -5.5) or total (152.5 points).

Purdue vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Illinois has put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have fared worse at home, covering four times in 11 home games, and three times in five road games.

Against the spread, the Fighting Illini have had better results on the road (3-1-0) than at home (7-4-0).

Purdue has three wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

Illinois has covered the spread five times in eight Big Ten games.

Purdue vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in 13, or 86.7%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Boilermakers have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -295 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Fighting Illini have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 74.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +304 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16 points per game. It is putting up 84.1 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball and is allowing 68.1 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.

Braden Smith leads Purdue, scoring 14.5 points per game (340th in the country).

Illinois puts up 85.3 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (44th in college basketball). It has a +337 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Keaton Wagler's 15.9 points per game leads Illinois and ranks 212th in the nation.

The Boilermakers are 80th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 more than the 26.6 their opponents average.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 8.9 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball action).

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 11.1 boards on average. They record 39 rebounds per game, eighth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.9.

David Mirkovic's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Fighting Illini and rank 53rd in the nation.

Purdue scores 110.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while giving up 89.1 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini's 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 42nd in college basketball.

