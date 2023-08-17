2023 Purdue Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:03 AM

The Purdue Boilermakers, who are currently unranked, are 2-4 on the season. For additional info on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Purdue 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Fresno State September 2 L 39-35 Boilermakers (-3.5) 46.5 2 @ Virginia Tech September 9 W 24-17 Boilermakers (-1.5) 48.5 3 Syracuse September 16 L 35-20 Orange (-2.5) 56.5 4 Wisconsin September 22 L 38-17 Badgers (-6.5) 54.5 5 Illinois September 30 W 44-19 Boilermakers (-1.5) 53.5 6 @ Iowa October 7 L 20-14 Hawkeyes (-1.5) 38.5 7 Ohio State October 14 - Buckeyes (-19.5) 52.5 View Full Table

Purdue Last Game

The Boilermakers go into their next matchup after losing 20-14 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last outing on October 7. Hudson Card had 247 yards on 25-of-40 passing (62.5%) for the Boilers in that matchup against the Hawkeyes, with one touchdown and two picks. Devin Mockobee toted the rock 20 times for 89 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 36 yards. TJ Sheffield led the receiving charge against the Hawkeyes, hauling in six passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Purdue Betting Insights

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

