2023 Purdue Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Purdue Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:03 AM

The Purdue Boilermakers, who are currently unranked, are 2-4 on the season. For additional info on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Purdue 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Fresno StateSeptember 2L 39-35Boilermakers (-3.5)46.5
2@ Virginia TechSeptember 9W 24-17Boilermakers (-1.5)48.5
3SyracuseSeptember 16L 35-20Orange (-2.5)56.5
4WisconsinSeptember 22L 38-17Badgers (-6.5)54.5
5IllinoisSeptember 30W 44-19Boilermakers (-1.5)53.5
6@ IowaOctober 7L 20-14Hawkeyes (-1.5)38.5
7Ohio StateOctober 14-Buckeyes (-19.5)52.5
Purdue Last Game

The Boilermakers go into their next matchup after losing 20-14 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last outing on October 7. Hudson Card had 247 yards on 25-of-40 passing (62.5%) for the Boilers in that matchup against the Hawkeyes, with one touchdown and two picks. Devin Mockobee toted the rock 20 times for 89 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 36 yards. TJ Sheffield led the receiving charge against the Hawkeyes, hauling in six passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Purdue Betting Insights

  • Purdue has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
