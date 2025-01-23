FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Sharks Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (17-22-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-30-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-250)Sharks (+202)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (52%)

Predators vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +102.

Predators vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The Predators-Sharks game on January 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Predators vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -250 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup