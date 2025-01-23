NHL
Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks.
Predators vs Sharks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (17-22-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-30-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-250)
|Sharks (+202)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (52%)
Predators vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +102.
Predators vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Predators-Sharks game on January 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Predators vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -250 favorite on the road.