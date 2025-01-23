Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Sharks Game Info

Nashville Predators (17-22-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-30-6)

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-250) Sharks (+202) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sharks win (52%)

Predators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +102.

Predators vs Sharks Over/Under

The Predators-Sharks game on January 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Predators vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -250 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!