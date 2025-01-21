NHL
Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21
The Nashville Predators versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Predators vs Sharks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (16-22-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-29-6)
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-360)
|Sharks (+285)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (60.7%)
Predators vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Sharks are +112 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -138.
Predators vs Sharks Over/Under
- Predators versus Sharks, on January 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Predators vs Sharks Moneyline
- Nashville is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +285 underdog on the road.