Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Nashville Predators versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Predators vs Sharks Game Info

Nashville Predators (16-22-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-29-6)

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-360) Sharks (+285) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (60.7%)

Predators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Sharks are +112 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -138.

Predators vs Sharks Over/Under

Predators versus Sharks, on January 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Predators vs Sharks Moneyline

Nashville is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +285 underdog on the road.

