FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Nashville Predators versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Sharks Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (16-22-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-29-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-360)Sharks (+285)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (60.7%)

Predators vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Sharks are +112 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -138.

Predators vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Predators versus Sharks, on January 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Predators vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Nashville is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +285 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup