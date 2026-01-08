NHL
Predators vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Nashville Predators taking on the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Predators vs Islanders Game Info
- Nashville Predators (19-19-4) vs. New York Islanders (24-15-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-125)
|Islanders (+104)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (54%)
Predators vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -250.
Predators vs Islanders Over/Under
- Predators versus Islanders on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Predators vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Predators, New York is the underdog at +104, and Nashville is -125 playing at home.