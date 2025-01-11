NHL
Predators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
The Nashville Predators will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Predators vs Capitals Game Info
- Nashville Predators (13-21-7) vs. Washington Capitals (27-10-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-122)
|Capitals (+102)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (61.3%)
Predators vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +210.
Predators vs Capitals Over/Under
- Predators versus Capitals, on January 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Predators vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Capitals reveal Nashville as the favorite (-122) and Washington as the underdog (+102) on the road.