FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Nashville Predators will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Capitals Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (13-21-7) vs. Washington Capitals (27-10-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-122)Capitals (+102)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (61.3%)

Predators vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +210.

Predators vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Predators versus Capitals, on January 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Predators vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Capitals reveal Nashville as the favorite (-122) and Washington as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup