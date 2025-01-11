Predators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Nashville Predators will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Saturday.

Predators vs Capitals Game Info

Nashville Predators (13-21-7) vs. Washington Capitals (27-10-5)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-122) Capitals (+102) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (61.3%)

Predators vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +210.

Predators vs Capitals Over/Under

Predators versus Capitals, on January 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Predators vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Capitals reveal Nashville as the favorite (-122) and Washington as the underdog (+102) on the road.

