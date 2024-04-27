Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (47-30-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and BSSO

Predators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-150) Canucks (+125) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (56.6%)

Predators vs Canucks Spread

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -220 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +180.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

Predators versus Canucks on April 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline