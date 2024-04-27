Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Nashville Predators are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Canucks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (47-30-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and BSSO
Predators vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Predators (-150)
|Canucks (+125)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (56.6%)
Predators vs Canucks Spread
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -220 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +180.
Predators vs Canucks Over/Under
- Predators versus Canucks on April 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Predators vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Canucks reveal Nashville as the favorite (-150) and Vancouver as the underdog (+125) on the road.