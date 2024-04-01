Predators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
Data Skrive
The Nashville Predators are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Predators vs Bruins Game Info
- Nashville Predators (43-27-4) vs. Boston Bruins (43-17-15)
- Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO
Predators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Predators (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (55.2%)
Predators vs Bruins Spread
- The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Predators are +215 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -265.
Predators vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Predators-Bruins matchup on April 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Predators vs Bruins Moneyline
- Nashville is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a -110 underdog on the road.