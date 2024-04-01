Predators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Boston Bruins.

Predators vs Bruins Game Info

Nashville Predators (43-27-4) vs. Boston Bruins (43-17-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Predators vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-110) Bruins (-110) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (55.2%)

Predators vs Bruins Spread

The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Predators are +215 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -265.

Predators vs Bruins Over/Under

The Predators-Bruins matchup on April 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Predators vs Bruins Moneyline