Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSN

The Detroit Pistons (16-18) are 7-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-16) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSN. The point total is 217 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 217 -260 +215

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (71.4%)

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 13-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 17 wins against the spread in 34 games this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 17 times out of 34 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 34 opportunities (52.9%).

When playing at home, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (4-12-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-8-0).

In home games, the Timberwolves exceed the total 56.2% of the time (nine of 16 games). They've hit the over in 47.1% of away games (eight of 17 contests).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-8-1). On the road, it is .579 (11-7-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have finished over less frequently at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than on the road (11 of 19, 57.9%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made treys (second in NBA).

Julius Randle is averaging 20.2 points, 7 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Pistons are getting 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

The Pistons are getting 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

Jalen Duren averages 9.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 69.5% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per contest (seventh in league).

