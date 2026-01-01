Pistons vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSDETX

The Detroit Pistons (25-8) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (18-15) on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSDETX. The matchup's over/under is 236.5.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4.5 236.5 -188 +158

Pistons vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (64.4%)

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup 18 times this season (18-14-1).

Against the spread, the Heat are 19-13-1 this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 18 times this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 51.5% of the time this season (17 of 33 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 15 opportunities at home, and it has covered nine times in 18 opportunities in road games.

The Pistons have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 15 home matchups (60%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 18 games (50%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (10-7-0) than away (9-6-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 17) than away (nine of 16) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 6.2 boards and 9.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 18.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.8 boards.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.8 boards.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2 assists.

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 56.4% of his shots from the floor and 47.3% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Heat receive 16.4 points per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 9.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gives the Heat 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

