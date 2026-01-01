Nets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Nets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (20-10) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (10-20) on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on YES and SCHN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 218.5.

Nets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -11.5 218.5 -592 +430

Nets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (75.2%)

Nets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a game 17 times this season (17-13-0).

Against the spread, the Nets are 14-13-3 this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 18 times this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 13 of 30 set point totals (43.3%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse when playing at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and 11 times in 18 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over 12 times in 18 opportunities (66.7%).

This year, Brooklyn is 6-9-1 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-4-2 ATS (.571).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over less frequently at home (six of 16, 37.5%) than away (seven of 14, 50%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 9.4 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 43.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 7.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 7.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.8 triples (third in NBA).

The Nets are receiving 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Per game, Noah Clowney provides the Nets 13.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Per game, Tyrese Martin gets the Nets 7.9 points, 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.