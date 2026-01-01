Kings vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (8-25) are 9.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (20-12) at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, January 1, 2026. The game tips at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CA. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 229.5 -391 +310

Kings vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (73.4%)

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 18-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Kings have 11 wins against the spread in 33 games this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 33 chances this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 15 of 33 set point totals (45.5%).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than it does in road games (10-6-1).

In home games, the Celtics exceed the over/under 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They've hit the over in 41.2% of games on the road (seven of 17 contests).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (7-10-1) than at home (4-10-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over more often at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than away (eight of 18, 44.4%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.5 points, 6.3 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in league).

Payton Pritchard averages 16.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 1.5 assists and 7.7 boards.

Anfernee Simons averages 13.1 points, 2.3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.7 boards and 7 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings get 12.8 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists.

The Kings are getting 11.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud provides the Kings 10.6 points, 6.3 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.