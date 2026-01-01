Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, NBCS-PH, and NBA TV

The Dallas Mavericks (12-22) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-14) on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, NBCS-PH, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2.5 229.5 -142 +120

Mavericks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (59.4%)

Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have registered a 16-14-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 34 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 16 times out of 34 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 34 opportunities (52.9%).

In home games, Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread (7-9-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-5-0).

The 76ers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (47.1%) than games on the road (57.1%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (9-8-1) than on the road (5-11-0) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 18) than away (nine of 16) this season.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 30.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made treys (fourth in league).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 5.4 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 3.8 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid is averaging 22.6 points, 6.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg provides the Mavericks 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington provides the Mavericks 15.4 points, 7.8 boards and 2.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 1.5 blocks (10th in NBA).

Per game, Naji Marshall provides the Mavericks 13.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

The Mavericks receive 20.5 points per game from Anthony Davis, plus 10.9 boards and 2.8 assists.

Brandon Williams averages 11.4 points, 2.5 boards and 3.9 assists. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.