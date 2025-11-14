Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-PH

The Detroit Pistons (10-2) will look to Cade Cunningham (10th in the league scoring 27.5 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Tyrese Maxey (third in the NBA with 32.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (7-4) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 6-point home favorites in the game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSDET and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6 232.5 -215 +180

Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (76.8%)

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over six times out of 11 chances.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (seven of 11 games with a set point total).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-2-0) than it has in road tilts (3-2-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Pistons hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total five times in seven opportunities this season (71.4%). On the road, they have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

This season, Philadelphia is 4-1-1 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (three of six), and 80% of the time away (four of five).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 5.4 boards and 9.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.4 points, 1.6 assists and 12 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.3 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 42.9% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Ron Holland II averages 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.4% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 32.1 points, 4.9 boards and 8.3 assists per game. He is also draining 45.8% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 triples (third in NBA).

The 76ers are getting 15.4 points, 5.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is draining 48% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Andre Drummond gets the 76ers 7.6 points, 8.6 boards and 0.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1 block.

