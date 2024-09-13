Pirates vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Friday.

Pirates vs Royals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-67)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSKC

Pirates vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | KC: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-182) | KC: -1.5 (+150)

PIT: +1.5 (-182) | KC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 6-5, 3.26 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 7-8, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (6-5) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (7-8) will get the nod for the Royals. When Ortiz starts, his team is 10-2-0 against the spread this season. Ortiz's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Marsh starts, the Royals are 14-8-0 against the spread. The Royals are 9-5 in Marsh's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (50.2%)

Pirates vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Royals are +150 to cover, while the Pirates are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Royals Over/Under

The Pirates-Royals game on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Pirates vs Royals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 31-23 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 143 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 78-65-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Royals have put together a 33-38 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Kansas City has a 29-36 record (winning 44.6% of its games).

The Royals have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-75-2).

The Royals have collected an 80-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.798) this season. He has a .279 batting average, an on-base percentage of .346, and a slugging percentage of .452.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles and five RBI.

Oneil Cruz has 132 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .266 with 55 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 44th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in the major leagues.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

McCutchen heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 195 hits with a .385 on-base percentage and a .596 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles and two RBI.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 41 walks while batting .278. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 25 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .237.

Hunter Renfroe is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

