Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Pirates vs Red Sox Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-10) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-10)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NESN

Pirates vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | BOS: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | BOS: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Pirates) - 1-0, 2.55 ERA vs Josh Winckowski (Red Sox) - 1-1, 4.63 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Martin Perez (1-0, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.63 ERA). When Perez starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Winckowski pitched in one game with a spread, which his team did not cover. Winckowski's team was the moneyline underdog only one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.6%)

Pirates vs Red Sox Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +126 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Red Sox are -170 to cover, and the Pirates are +140.

The over/under for the Pirates versus Red Sox game on April 21 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Pirates vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with one wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Pittsburgh this season, with a -148 moneyline set for this game.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 11-9-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have a 5-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Boston has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

In the 22 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-2).

The Red Sox have a 12-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Connor Joe leads the Pirates in OBP (.391) and total hits (17) this season. He's batting .288 while slugging .475.

He is 53rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Edward Olivares is batting .255 with a .309 OBP and eight RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .409 slugging percentage, which leads the Red Sox. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Triston Casas leads his team with 19 hits and a .344 OBP. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .513.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 100th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Rafael Devers is batting .188 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Pirates vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/20/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/16/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/18/2022: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/17/2022: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

