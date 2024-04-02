Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

PIT: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 0-0, 6.35 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams. Keller helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Keller's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Williams and his team went 15-14-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Williams and his team went 11-16 in the 27 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (59.3%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -148 favorite on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +112 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -134.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on April 3 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates were favorites in 31 games last season and came away with the win 20 times (64.5%) in those contests.

Last season Pittsburgh came away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 154 games with a total last season.

The Nationals won 56 of the 142 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (39.4%).

Washington went 45-63 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (41.7%).

The Nationals played in 153 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-4).

Pirates Player Leaders

Last season, Bryan Reynolds finished with 151 hits and a slugging percentage of .460.

Ke'Bryan Hayes slashed .271/.309/.453 and finished with an OPS of .762.

Jack Suwinski ended last season with an OBP of .339 while batting .224 with 75 walks and 63 runs scored.

Andrew McCutchen slashed .256/.378/.397 and finished with an OPS of .776.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas put up a slugging percentage of .468 with 168 hits a season ago.

C.J. Abrams hit .245 with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Joey Meneses accumulated a .321 on-base percentage and a .401 slugging percentage last season.

Keibert Ruiz hit .260 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/28/2022: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!