Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (69-76) vs. Miami Marlins (54-91)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

PIT: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

PIT: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 7-7, 4.45 ERA vs Jonathan Bermudez (Marlins) - 0-0, 5.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bailey Falter (7-7) to the mound, while Jonathan Bermudez will get the nod for the Marlins. Falter's team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Falter's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. Bermudez's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (55.8%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -162 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Pirates are +128 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -154.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

The Pirates-Marlins contest on Sept. 11 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 30 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 7-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 142 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 77-65-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 50 of the 126 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Miami has a 23-45 record (winning just 33.8% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 78 times this season for a 78-60-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 46.5% of their games this season, going 67-77-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. He has a .277 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 49th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a walk and five RBI.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 132 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 55 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

McCutchen takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .273 with a .315 OBP and 42 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated 112 hits with a .448 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 116th and he is 49th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez's .306 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .422.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 71st in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .256.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .328 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/30/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

