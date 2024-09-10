Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Marlins Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76) vs. Miami Marlins (54-90)
- Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-164) | MIA: (+138)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 2-5, 3.73 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-2, 4.15 ERA
The probable pitchers are Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5) for the Pirates and Adam Oller (1-2) for the Marlins. Mlodzinski and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Mlodzinski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins are 1-3-0 ATS in Oller's four starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in Oller's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (56.6%)
Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Marlins reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-164) and Miami as the underdog (+138) on the road.
Pirates vs Marlins Spread
- The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Pirates are +128 to cover, and the Marlins are -154.
Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Marlins on Sept. 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Pittsburgh has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread record of 76-65-0 in 141 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 125 total times this season. They've finished 50-75 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Miami has a 23-42 record (winning just 35.4% of its games).
- The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times this season for a 77-60-6 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have put together a 67-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. He has a .275 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 49th in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 132 hits. He is batting .269 this season and has 55 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Cruz heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
- Bryan De La Cruz has been key for Pittsburgh with 128 hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .386.
- De La Cruz takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger has racked up a slugging percentage of .451 and has 111 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .298.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 96th, his on-base percentage is 115th, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Jesus Sanchez has a .308 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .426.
- His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 67th in slugging.
- Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .256.
- Xavier Edwards is hitting .328 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.
Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head
- 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/30/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/29/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.