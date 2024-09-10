Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (68-76) vs. Miami Marlins (54-90)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-164) | MIA: (+138)

PIT: (-164) | MIA: (+138) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

PIT: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 2-5, 3.73 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-2, 4.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5) for the Pirates and Adam Oller (1-2) for the Marlins. Mlodzinski and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Mlodzinski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins are 1-3-0 ATS in Oller's four starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in Oller's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (56.6%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Marlins reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-164) and Miami as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Pirates are +128 to cover, and the Marlins are -154.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Marlins on Sept. 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 76-65-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 125 total times this season. They've finished 50-75 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Miami has a 23-42 record (winning just 35.4% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times this season for a 77-60-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 67-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 49th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 132 hits. He is batting .269 this season and has 55 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Cruz heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has been key for Pittsburgh with 128 hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

De La Cruz takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up a slugging percentage of .451 and has 111 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 96th, his on-base percentage is 115th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has a .308 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .426.

His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .256.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .328 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/30/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

