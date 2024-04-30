Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

On Tuesday in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates are playing the Oakland Athletics.

Pirates vs Athletics Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-16) vs. Oakland Athletics (13-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

PIT: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

PIT: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 2-2, 5.14 ERA vs Alex Wood (Athletics) - 1-2, 6.59 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (2-2) versus the Athletics and Alex Wood (1-2). Keller's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. When Wood starts, the Athletics are 3-3-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 2-3 in Wood's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.1%)

Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Pirates vs Athletics Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Athletics. The Pirates are +132 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -160.

Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under

Pirates versus Athletics, on April 30, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won one of three games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 29 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 15-14-0 in 29 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have an 11-17 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).

Oakland has gone 8-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (36.4%).

The Athletics have played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-16-1).

The Athletics are 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season. He has a .248 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 94th in slugging.

Connor Joe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (24) this season while batting .282 with 10 extra-base hits. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the majors.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is slashing .282/.367/.369 this season and leads the Pirates with an OPS of .736.

Hayes has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run and an RBI.

Jack Suwinski has been key for Pittsburgh with 16 hits, an OBP of .272 plus a slugging percentage of .289.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has collected 15 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .172 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .227.

He ranks 174th in batting average, 178th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Tyler Nevin is batting .301 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Abraham Toro is hitting .235 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

JJ Bleday has a .296 OBP while slugging .354. Both pace his team.

Pirates vs Athletics Head to Head

4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/5/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

