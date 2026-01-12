Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-13) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Sacramento Kings (9-30) on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers are favored by 9.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -9.5 227.5 -391 +310

Kings vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (71.2%)

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 19-16-1 record against the spread this season.

The Kings are 13-24-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 21 times out of 39 chances.

Kings games this year have hit the over 43.6% of the time (17 out of 39 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and 11 times in 19 road games.

The Lakers have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 13 of 17 home matchups (76.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in eight of 19 games (42.1%).

This season, Sacramento is 6-12-1 at home against the spread (.316 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-12-1 ATS (.350).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over seven of 19 times at home (36.8%), and 10 of 20 on the road (50%).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.3 points, 8 rebounds and 8.8 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Deandre Ayton averages 13.9 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists.

LeBron James averages 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Marcus Smart averages 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 39.6% from the field and 30.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are getting 19.9 points, 3 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Kings receive 10.5 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 6.5 boards and 1.1 assists.

Malik Monk averages 11.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

