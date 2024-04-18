Phoenix Suns NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA postseason!

With the powerhouse trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns have secured another go at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Here's what to know about the Suns' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Phoenix Suns in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Phoenix Suns ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 49-33 record, which was good enough to finish as the 6 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 6 seed faces the 3 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Phoenix Suns Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 6 seed, the Phoenix Suns play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Timberwolves) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Suns) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Suns win this series and advance, they would face either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Phoenix Suns First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 @ Minnesota 3:30 PM ESPN Tue, Apr 23 @ Minnesota 7:30 PM TNT Fri, Apr 26 vs Minnesota 10:30 PM ESPN Sun, Apr 28 vs Minnesota 9:30 PM TNT Tue, Apr 30 @ Minnesota TBD Thu, May 2 vs Minnesota TBD Sat, May 4 @ Minnesota TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 18th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +145 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 View Full Table

