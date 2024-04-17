Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (10-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-220) | COL: (+184)

PHI: (-220) | COL: (+184) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-2, 3.52 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 1-1, 3.38 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) versus the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (1-1). Sanchez and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Sanchez's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 1-2-0 ATS in Feltner's three starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 1-2 record in Feltner's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.5%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

The Phillies vs Rockies moneyline has Philadelphia as a -220 favorite, while Colorado is a +184 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -100 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -120.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Rockies contest on April 17 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -220 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 17 opportunities.

The Phillies are 7-10-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies are 4-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

Colorado is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-0).

The Rockies have collected an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .215. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Harper has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Trea Turner leads the Phillies with an OPS of .767. He has a slash line of .296/.359/.408 this season.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Turner has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Alec Bohm has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Bryson Stott has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Stott has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a walk and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .436, a slugging percentage of .522, and has 24 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .358).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .259 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 84th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brenton Doyle is batting .292 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .284 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/20/2022: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2022: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2022: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/14/2023: 4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/12/2023: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2023: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/22/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

