Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (9-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: COLR

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-250) | COL: (+205)

PHI: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102)

PHI: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.65 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-0, 2.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber. Suarez and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Gomber's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (75.6%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Rockies, Philadelphia is the favorite at -250, and Colorado is +205 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Phillies are -122 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +102.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

The Phillies-Rockies contest on April 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Philadelphia the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -250 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in six of their 16 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 6-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 23.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-13).

Colorado has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 8-9-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner has an OPS of .768, fueled by an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. He has a .299 batting average, as well.

He is 36th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Turner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .232 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks, while slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 112th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .231 with a .369 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Bryce Harper has been key for Philadelphia with 12 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated an on-base percentage of .432, a slugging percentage of .524, and has 22 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .349).

Including all qualified players, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .259. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .297.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .290 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/14/2023: 4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/12/2023: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2023: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/22/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/21/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/20/2023: 5-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/28/2022: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/27/2022: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!