Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-7) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-5)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | PIT: (+150)

PHI: (-178) | PIT: (+150) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-2, 1.89 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.29 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (0-2) for the Phillies and Mitch Keller (1-1) for the Pirates. Wheeler has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Wheeler's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates are 2-1-0 ATS in Keller's three starts with a set spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for one Keller start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.1%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +150, and Philadelphia is -178 playing at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Pirates are -134 to cover, and the Phillies are +112.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Pirates on April 14, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -178 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 14 opportunities.

The Phillies are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 7-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 70% of those games).

Pittsburgh has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-7-0).

The Pirates have a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 71.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .259 with three home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 while slugging .414.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .255 with 10 walks and four runs scored. He's slugging .392.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has 14 hits and is batting .318 this season.

Bryce Harper has three home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high .452 slugging percentage. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 76th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Connor Joe leads his team with 14 hits and a .393 OBP. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .458.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Edward Olivares is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .276 with four doubles and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

4/13/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/12/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/31/2022: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/30/2022: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/29/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2022: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

