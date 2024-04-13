Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (7-7) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-4)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | PIT: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | PIT: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Marco Gonzales (Pirates) - 0-0, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Spencer Turnbull (1-0) to the mound, while Marco Gonzales will take the ball for the Pirates. Turnbull has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Turnbull's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gonzales has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates covered in both chances. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Gonzales starts this season -- they won both.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.4%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -154 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Pirates are -164 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +136.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The Phillies-Pirates contest on April 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in five of 13 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 77.8% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have collected a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 69.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .220 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .304 while slugging .460.

He is 126th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in total hits (14) this season while batting .326 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .628 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 34th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Marsh heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 12 hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 10 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .311.

Stott brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run and four RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe has put up an on-base percentage of .423 and has 14 hits, both team-high marks for the Pirates. He's batting .318 and slugging .500.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .443 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Edward Olivares is hitting .314 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .273 with three doubles and nine walks.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

4/12/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2022: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/27/2022: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/26/2022: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/30/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/29/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

