Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (7-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-4)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-1, 4.82 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) to the mound, while Bailey Falter will answer the bell for the Pirates. Sanchez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sanchez's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Falter has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates covered in both opportunities. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Falter starts this season -- they won both.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (69.9%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +136, and Philadelphia is -162 playing at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -152 to cover.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Pirates on April 12 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

Philadelphia has been listed as a favorite of -162 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in five of their 12 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won six of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (75%).

Pittsburgh has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-0).

The Pirates have put together an 8-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has 12 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .422.

He is 80th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bohm hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Brandon Marsh has 13 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .333 with four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .641 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 18th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Marsh brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Bryce Harper has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .196/.288/.435.

Bryson Stott has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Stott heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run and three RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe has racked up 12 hits with a .417 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both categories. He's batting .300 and slugging .500.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Edward Olivares is batting .344 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces his team with a .360 slugging percentage.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/31/2022: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/30/2022: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/29/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2022: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/29/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!