Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Saturday.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (94-66) vs. Washington Nationals (70-90)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-210) | WSH: (+176)

PHI: (-210) | WSH: (+176) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)

PHI: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 16-7, 2.56 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 10-12, 4.04 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA). Wheeler and his team have a record of 15-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler's team is 18-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 17-12-0 ATS record in Gore's 29 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 9-10 in those games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.5%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Nationals, Philadelphia is the favorite at -210, and Washington is +176 playing at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -118 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -102.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on Sept. 28 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 75, or 63%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 22 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 74 of 155 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 72-83-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 43.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (54-71).

Washington is 8-10 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-76-6).

The Nationals have collected an 85-69-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 156 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .527. All three of those stats are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters, he is 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 104 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 78th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Alec Bohm has collected 154 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Castellanos brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has an on-base percentage of .318, a slugging percentage of .440, and has 138 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .281).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 83rd and he is 55th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .226 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .258.

Jacob Young has 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks while hitting .258.

James Wood is batting .266 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

