Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 5

The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 16-7, 2.57 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) for the Phillies and Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA) for the Mets. Wheeler and his team have a record of 15-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler's team is 18-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Senga has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets covered. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Senga starts this season.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +118 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -142.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The Phillies-Mets game on Oct. 5 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 76, or 62.8%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 34 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 157 opportunities.

The Phillies are 73-84-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have gone 28-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

New York is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 81 of those games (81-74-5).

The Mets have an 80-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 106 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .485.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 79th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 157 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He's batting .285.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Alec Bohm is batting .280 with a .448 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.

Jesse Winker's .360 on-base percentage leads his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

