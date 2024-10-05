Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 5
Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.
The Saturday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Phillies vs Mets Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) vs. New York Mets (89-73)
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: FOX
Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | NYM: (+152)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 16-7, 2.57 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA
The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) for the Phillies and Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA) for the Mets. Wheeler and his team have a record of 15-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler's team is 18-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Senga has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets covered. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Senga starts this season.
Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (60%)
Phillies vs Mets Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Mets Spread
- The Phillies are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +118 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -142.
Phillies vs Mets Over/Under
- The Phillies-Mets game on Oct. 5 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.
Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 76, or 62.8%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has been victorious 34 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 157 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 73-84-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Mets have gone 28-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- New York is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.
- The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 81 of those games (81-74-5).
- The Mets have an 80-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 106 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .485.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 79th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Bryce Harper has 157 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He's batting .285.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Alec Bohm is batting .280 with a .448 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.
- He is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.
- Jesse Winker's .360 on-base percentage leads his team.
Phillies vs Mets Head to Head
- 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
