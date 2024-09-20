Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) vs. New York Mets (85-68)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-9, 3.24 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 9-2, 2.85 ERA

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (10-9) versus the Mets and David Peterson (9-2). Sanchez and his team are 9-19-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 13-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Peterson starts, the Mets have gone 13-6-0 against the spread. The Mets are 4-2 in Peterson's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (50.6%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the underdog at -106, and Philadelphia is -110 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Mets are -176 to cover, and the Phillies are +146.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Mets game on Sept. 20, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (63.7%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 72 times in 113 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 69-79-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won 24 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.6%).

New York is 23-29 (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Mets have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-68-5).

The Mets have collected a 74-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (150) this season. He has a .288 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 101 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average ranks 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Schwarber brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a walk and three RBI.

Alec Bohm has collected 149 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Trea Turner has 19 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Turner takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has totaled 163 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Lindor enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 65 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .229 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker has a .365 OBP to lead his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/14/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/13/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

