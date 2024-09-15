Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (89-59) vs. New York Mets (81-67)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: WPIX

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | NYM: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | NYM: (+114) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+160) | NYM: +1.5 (-194)

PHI: -1.5 (+160) | NYM: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-9, 3.33 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 9-2, 2.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (10-9) to the mound, while David Peterson (9-2) will get the nod for the Mets. Sanchez's team is 9-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has a record of 12-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 12-6-0 ATS record in Peterson's 18 starts with a set spread. The Mets are 4-1 in Peterson's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.6%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Mets reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-134) and New York as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Mets are -194 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +160.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Mets game on Sept. 15, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 70, or 63.1%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won 58 of 92 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 143 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 68-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have compiled a 24-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

New York has a 13-13 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

In the 143 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-66-5).

The Mets have covered 49% of their games this season, going 70-73-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.377) and total hits (146) this season. He's batting .290 batting average while slugging .537.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Harper has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .250 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 100 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualifiers, he is 75th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 20 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.493) while leading the Mets in hits (162). He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Lindor hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso has 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 105th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 75 walks while hitting .226.

Jesse Winker's .365 on-base percentage leads his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/14/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/13/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/30/2023: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

