Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

On Sunday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (85-57) vs. Miami Marlins (53-89)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

PHI: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Johnson (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 3-6, 5.33 ERA

The Phillies will look to Seth Johnson versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (3-6). Johnson did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Marlins have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -130, and Miami is +110 playing at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Philadelphia is +122 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on Sept. 8, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 66 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 57-35 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 66-71-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 39.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (49-74).

Miami has gone 44-63 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.1%).

The Marlins have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-59-6).

The Marlins have put together a 65-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 96 walks while hitting .249. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .486.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Bryce Harper has 136 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .283 and slugging .519.

He is 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Harper takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 134 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.302/.414.

Castellanos takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a walk and two RBI.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 126 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has 111 hits with a .303 on-base percentage and a .459 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .246.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 84th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .247 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .253 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .328 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/29/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/28/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/27/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/12/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

