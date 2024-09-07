Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) vs. Miami Marlins (52-89)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-240) | MIA: (+198)

PHI: (-240) | MIA: (+198) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-146) | MIA: +1.5 (+122)

PHI: -1.5 (-146) | MIA: +1.5 (+122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-6, 3.29 ERA vs Darren McCaughan (Marlins) - 0-0, 8.24 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-6) against the Marlins and Darren McCaughan. Nola's team is 12-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team is 17-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. McCaughan has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one McCaughan start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (65.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Marlins reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-240) and Miami as the underdog (+198) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -146 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +122.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins on Sept. 7 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 66, or 63.5%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 136 opportunities.

In 136 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 66-70-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 122 total times this season. They've finished 48-74 in those games.

Miami has gone 6-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer (33.3%).

The Marlins have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-59-6).

The Marlins have a 64-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, 33 home runs and 96 walks while batting .249. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .486.

He is 73rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .458 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 135 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .284 and slugging .521.

He is 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Trea Turner has 16 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has a team-best OBP (.303) and slugging percentage (.459), while pacing the Marlins in hits (111, while batting .246).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 81st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards is batting .326 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/29/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/28/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/27/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/12/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2024: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.