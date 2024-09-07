Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.
Phillies vs Marlins Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (85-56) vs. Miami Marlins (52-89)
- Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-240) | MIA: (+198)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-146) | MIA: +1.5 (+122)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-6, 3.29 ERA vs Darren McCaughan (Marlins) - 0-0, 8.24 ERA
The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-6) against the Marlins and Darren McCaughan. Nola's team is 12-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team is 17-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. McCaughan has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one McCaughan start this season -- they won.
Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (65.6%)
Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Marlins reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-240) and Miami as the underdog (+198) despite being the home team.
Phillies vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -146 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +122.
Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under
- Phillies versus Marlins on Sept. 7 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.
Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 66, or 63.5%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 13 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 136 opportunities.
- In 136 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 66-70-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 122 total times this season. They've finished 48-74 in those games.
- Miami has gone 6-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer (33.3%).
- The Marlins have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-59-6).
- The Marlins have a 64-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.7% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, 33 home runs and 96 walks while batting .249. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .486.
- He is 73rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .458 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 135 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .284 and slugging .521.
- He is 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the majors.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Trea Turner has 16 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger has a team-best OBP (.303) and slugging percentage (.459), while pacing the Marlins in hits (111, while batting .246).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 81st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Xavier Edwards is batting .326 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head
- 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 6/29/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 6/28/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 6/27/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 5/12/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/11/2024: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
