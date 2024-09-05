Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (83-56) vs. Miami Marlins (52-87)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-235) | MIA: (+194)

PHI: (-235) | MIA: (+194) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-146) | MIA: +1.5 (+122)

PHI: -1.5 (-146) | MIA: +1.5 (+122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 11-6, 3.02 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-1, 3.31 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (11-6, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31 ERA). Suarez's team is 13-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-5. The Marlins have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Oller's starts. The Marlins are 1-2 in Oller's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (67.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +194 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are +122 to cover, and the Phillies are -146.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Marlins on Sept. 5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 64 times (62.7%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 13-4 when favored by -235 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 134 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 64-70-0 against the spread in their 134 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins are 48-72 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Miami has a 6-12 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-58-6).

The Marlins have covered 46.4% of their games this season, going 64-74-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season. He has a .290 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 16th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in OBP (.372) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .282 while slugging .521.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has collected 121 base hits, an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Schwarber has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 19 home runs, 77 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a team-best OBP (.303) and slugging percentage (.461), while pacing the Marlins in hits (110, while batting .247).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .245 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified players, he is 90th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .245 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .341 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/29/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/28/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/27/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/12/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2024: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/10/2024: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 10/4/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

