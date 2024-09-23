Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (92-64) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-76)

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Monday, September 23, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | CHC: (+158)

PHI: (-188) | CHC: (+158) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | CHC: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | CHC: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-8, 3.54 ERA vs Nate Pearson (Cubs) - 2-2, 4.71 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-8) versus the Cubs and Nate Pearson (2-2). Nola's team is 12-19-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team is 17-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Pearson and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.2%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cubs, Philadelphia is the favorite at -188, and Chicago is +158 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Phillies are +105 to cover, and the Cubs are -126.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

Phillies versus Cubs, on Sept. 23, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 73 times (63.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 29-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 70-81-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have put together a 35-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-77-5 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 71-81-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 151 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .249 with 21 doubles, 36 home runs and 102 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 75th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Alec Bohm has hit 15 homers with a team-high .462 SLG this season.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 143 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .247 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 82nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .357 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 40th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .234 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 74 walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2022: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

