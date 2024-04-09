Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (5-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-138) | STL: (+118)

PHI: (-138) | STL: (+118) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-1, 0.75 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (0-1) to the mound, while Sonny Gray will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Wheeler and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Wheeler's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season when Gray pitched his team went 14-20-0 against the spread. Gray and his team put together a 3-5 record in the eight games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.3%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Cardinals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-138) and St. Louis as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Phillies are +126 to cover, and the Cardinals are -152.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Cardinals on April 9, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 3-2 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in five of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won three of the seven games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

St. Louis is 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 11 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-2).

The Cardinals have a 7-4-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .265 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 while slugging .588.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia with nine hits. He is batting .310 this season and has three extra-base hits. He's also slugging .621 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with eight hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up 10 hits with a .422 on-base percentage, leading the Cardinals in both categories. He's batting .278 and slugging .472.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 65th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera is batting .304 with two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Willson Contreras is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Nolan Arenado is slugging .326 to pace his team.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/26/2023: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/25/2023: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/7/2022: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/11/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

