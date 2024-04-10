Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (5-6) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | STL: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138)

PHI: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (1-1) for the Phillies and Lance Lynn for the Cardinals. Nola has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Nola's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lynn has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals covered in both chances. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one Lynn start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.9%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Phillies, St. Louis is the underdog at +122, and Philadelphia is -144 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Phillies are +115 to cover, and the Cardinals are -138.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Phillies-Cardinals game on April 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 10 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 5-5-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, St. Louis has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-2).

The Cardinals have an 8-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .237 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .326 while slugging .526.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia with 11 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He's batting .344 and slugging .625.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the majors.

Marsh heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .237 with a .342 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Bohm heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a triple, five walks and two RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .205 with a .286 OBP and five RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up an on-base percentage of .388, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .250 and slugging .425.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 93rd, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has two home runs and a walk while hitting .296. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Nolan Gorman has collected 10 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn is hitting .333 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/7/2022: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2022: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/2/2022: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2022: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

