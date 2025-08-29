Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29
Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies vs Braves Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (77-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-73)
- Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-196) | ATL: (+164)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-102) | ATL: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 10-6, 3.07 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-9, 6.12 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.12 ERA). Suarez's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-6. The Braves have gone 12-9-0 against the spread when Elder starts. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Elder's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.
Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (68.4%)
Phillies vs Braves Moneyline
- Atlanta is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -196 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Braves are -118 to cover, and the Phillies are -102.
Phillies vs Braves Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Braves on Aug. 29 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 66, or 64.1%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has been victorious 23 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies are 65-62-0 against the spread in their 127 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 12-28 in those games.
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Braves have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-63-8).
- The Braves have a 54-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.2% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 124 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .586.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Among all qualified batters, he is seventh in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- Turner has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .362 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.
- Bryce Harper has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.362/.505.
- Harper has picked up a hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Bryson Stott has nine home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.456), while pacing the Braves in hits (137, while batting .266).
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.
- Olson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks while batting .232. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- He is 134th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Michael Harris II is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 85 walks.
Phillies vs Braves Head to Head
- 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
