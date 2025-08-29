Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (77-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-73)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-196) | ATL: (+164)

PHI: (-196) | ATL: (+164) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-102) | ATL: +1.5 (-118)

PHI: -1.5 (-102) | ATL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 10-6, 3.07 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 5-9, 6.12 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.12 ERA). Suarez's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-6. The Braves have gone 12-9-0 against the spread when Elder starts. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Elder's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.4%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -196 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Braves are -118 to cover, and the Phillies are -102.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Braves on Aug. 29 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 66, or 64.1%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 23 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 65-62-0 against the spread in their 127 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 12-28 in those games.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Braves have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-63-8).

The Braves have a 54-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 124 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .586.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified batters, he is seventh in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Turner has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .362 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.362/.505.

Harper has picked up a hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Bryson Stott has nine home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.456), while pacing the Braves in hits (137, while batting .266).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks while batting .232. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is 134th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Michael Harris II is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 85 walks.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

