NHL
Penguins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Penguins vs Sabres Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-9-4)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (55.7%)
Penguins vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -250.
Penguins vs Sabres Over/Under
- Penguins versus Sabres, on Nov. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Penguins vs Sabres Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the road.