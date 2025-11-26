FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Penguins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penguins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-9-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-120)Sabres (+100)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (55.7%)

Penguins vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -250.

Penguins vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Penguins versus Sabres, on Nov. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Penguins vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup