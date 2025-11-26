Penguins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-9-4)

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (55.7%)

Penguins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -250.

Penguins vs Sabres Over/Under

Penguins versus Sabres, on Nov. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Penguins vs Sabres Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the road.

