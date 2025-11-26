FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Lightning vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Lightning vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Flames Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (13-7-2) vs. Calgary Flames (8-13-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-196)Flames (+162)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (72.8%)

Lightning vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +128 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -158.

Lightning vs Flames Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Flames matchup on Nov. 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Lightning vs Flames Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +162 underdog on the road.

