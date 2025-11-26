NHL
Capitals vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Washington Capitals facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Jets Game Info
- Washington Capitals (12-9-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-9)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-162)
|Jets (+134)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (52.3%)
Capitals vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +148.
Capitals vs Jets Over/Under
- Capitals versus Jets on Nov. 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Capitals vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -162 favorite at home.