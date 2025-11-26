NHL
Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Flyers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-9-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-178)
|Flyers (+146)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (60.7%)
Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.
Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Flyers on Nov. 26, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Flyers reveal Florida as the favorite (-178) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+146) on the road.