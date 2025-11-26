Panthers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Flyers Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-9-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-178) Flyers (+146) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (60.7%)

Panthers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.

Panthers vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Panthers-Flyers on Nov. 26, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Panthers vs Flyers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Flyers reveal Florida as the favorite (-178) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!