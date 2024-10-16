menu item
NHL

Penguins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Sabres Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Penguins vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-130)Sabres (+108)-Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (51%)

Penguins vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -225 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +184.

Penguins vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins vs Sabres October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Penguins vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite at home.

