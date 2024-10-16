Penguins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Penguins vs Sabres Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-3)
- Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Penguins vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-130)
|Sabres (+108)
|-
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Penguins win (51%)
Penguins vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -225 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +184.
Penguins vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Penguins vs Sabres October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Penguins vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite at home.