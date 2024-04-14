Penguins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Monday.

Penguins vs Predators Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-31-12) vs. Nashville Predators (47-29-5)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-118) Predators (-102) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (50.3%)

Penguins vs Predators Spread

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Penguins are +205 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -260.

Penguins vs Predators Over/Under

The Penguins-Predators matchup on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Penguins vs Predators Moneyline