Penguins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Penguins vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Predators Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (37-31-12) vs. Nashville Predators (47-29-5)
  • Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Penguins (-118)Predators (-102)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (50.3%)

Penguins vs Predators Spread

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Penguins are +205 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -260.

Penguins vs Predators Over/Under

  • The Penguins-Predators matchup on April 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Penguins vs Predators Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -102 underdog on the road.

