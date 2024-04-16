Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Islanders Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (38-31-12) vs. New York Islanders (38-27-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: TNT, Max, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-126) Islanders (+105) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)

Penguins vs Islanders Spread

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+195 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -235.

Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Islanders matchup on April 17, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline