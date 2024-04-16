menu item
NHL

Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Wednesday.

in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager

Penguins vs Islanders Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (38-31-12) vs. New York Islanders (38-27-16)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: TNT, Max, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Penguins (-126)Islanders (+105)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)

Penguins vs Islanders Spread

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+195 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -235.

Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Islanders matchup on April 17, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Islanders reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-126) and New York as the underdog (+105) despite being the home team.

