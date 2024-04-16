Penguins vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Wednesday.
Penguins vs Islanders Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (38-31-12) vs. New York Islanders (38-27-16)
- Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: TNT, Max, and SportsNet PT
Penguins vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Penguins (-126)
|Islanders (+105)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)
Penguins vs Islanders Spread
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+195 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -235.
Penguins vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Islanders matchup on April 17, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Penguins vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Islanders reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-126) and New York as the underdog (+105) despite being the home team.