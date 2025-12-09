FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Ducks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-10-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-118)Ducks (-102)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Penguins win (70.4%)

Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +198 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -250.

Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Ducks on Dec. 9, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite at home.

