NHL
Penguins vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Ducks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-10-1)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-118)
|Ducks (-102)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (70.4%)
Penguins vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +198 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -250.
Penguins vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Ducks on Dec. 9, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Penguins vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite at home.